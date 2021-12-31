Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 1,270, Fresh 16,764 Coronavirus Cases Reported

India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections across 23 states and UTs so far, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days taking India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,48,38,804, while the active cases increased to 91,361 ,according to the data updated at 8 am.

India saw new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 16,156 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on October 27.

The active cases have increased to 91,361 comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 8,959 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.