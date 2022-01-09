Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections

Coronavirus news India: As Covid-19 cases rise sharply, 1409 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections
Representational Image | File Photo

Trending

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T12:54:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 12:54 pm

With the sharp rise of Covid-19 cases in the country, India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.

Related Stories

Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

Is 'Florona' Another Covid-19 Variant? What We Know About The New Disease From Israel

Is A Fully Vaccinated Person With No Antibodies Safe From Covid-19?

A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. 

The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities,the data stated.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

A total of 1,65,553 infections were reported on May 29 last year.  

The  active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98  per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags

PTI India COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Positive Covid-19 Vaccination Rising Covid-19 Cases Omicron variant Covid 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Chair Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Today 4:30 PM: Sources

Guru Gobind Singh: Father Of The Khalsa Pant

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from India

Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases

Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases

DDMA Allows Visitors At Delhi Gurdwaras On Sunday For Guru Govind Singh Birth Anniversary

DDMA Allows Visitors At Delhi Gurdwaras On Sunday For Guru Govind Singh Birth Anniversary

Election Commission Announces Dates For State Assembly Polls, Bans Physical Rallies

Election Commission Announces Dates For State Assembly Polls, Bans Physical Rallies

Huge Difference Between Temporary Covid Centre, Cancer Institute: Thakur Hits Out At Mamata

Huge Difference Between Temporary Covid Centre, Cancer Institute: Thakur Hits Out At Mamata

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement