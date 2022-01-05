Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 India Update: 2,135 Omicron Cases So Far, 58,097 New Coronavirus Infections

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 653 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus so far. New Covid-19 cases have been recorded at 58,097, a sharp spike.

Covid-19 India Update: 2,135 Omicron Cases So Far, 58,097 New Coronavirus Infections
Representational Image | File Photo

Trending

Covid-19 India Update: 2,135 Omicron Cases So Far, 58,097 New Coronavirus Infections
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T11:16:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:16 am

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs so far, out of which 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the country's total tally of cases  to 3,50,18,358, while the active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. 

The death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 2,14,004, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

A total of 58,419 new infections were reported on June 20 this year.

An increase of 42,174 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent, while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,21,803, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 147.72 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

Tags

PTI India COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Positive Covid-19 Vaccination Rising Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Scare | Will Gangasagar Mela In Bengal Be A 'Kumbh' Deja Vu?

Omicron Scare | Will Gangasagar Mela In Bengal Be A 'Kumbh' Deja Vu?

Dubai Is New Destination For Seeking Investment In J&K

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

Alpha To Delta And Now Omicron: A Look At All Covid-19 Variants And Those That Aren't

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead

Newsflash| Covid-19: West Bengal Records Highest Ever Single Day Spike

Himachal: Rohtang Tunnel Remains Shut For Tourists After Heavy Snowfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

Adopt A Steady Strategy To Invest In The Stock Market

Adopt A Steady Strategy To Invest In The Stock Market

B C Marwaha / It may not be possible to sell a stock at the highest price, so book profits at a reasonably high price. You can sell partially, and re-enter later at a favourable price.

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Meghna Maiti / If there is loss of locker due to bank’s negligence, the bank will pay the holder. This, along with central repository of available lockers, works in customers’ favour.

Advertisement