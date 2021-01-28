January 28, 2021
Corona
India Reports 11,666 New Covid-19 Cases;123 Deaths

The national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.94 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2021
Representational Image
PTI
The total coronavirus caseload increased to 1,07,01,193, with 11,666 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The number of recoveries also rose to 1,03,73,606, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.94 per cent. The death toll, on the other hand, increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities,  the data updated at 8 am showed. Yhe Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.  

The Covid-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are 1,73,740 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.62 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,43,38,773 samples have been tested up to January 27 with 7,25,653 samples being tested on Wednesday.

With PTI inputs

