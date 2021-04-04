Covid-19: India Records Highest Single-Day Spike This Year, 93,249 New Cases Reported

With Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing in India, the country reported its highest single-day rise so far this year with 93,249 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. This pushed the total tally to 1,24,85,509, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

The death toll increased to 1,64,623 with 513 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a steady increase for the 25th day in a row, the active caseload in the country is 6,91,597 comprising 5.54 per cent of the total infections, while 1,16,29,289 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

According to the data, the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,81,25,908 samples had been tested up to April 3 with 11,66,716 being tested on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

