Covid-19: India Records Highest Single-Day Spike Since October

Coronavirus infections in India are unlikely to ebb anytime soon as the country recorded this year’s highest single-day spike during the last 24 hours, with 62,714 new covid-19 cases being reported.

The fresh cases have pushed the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,19,71,624, Union health ministry data updated on Sunday showed.

While the Covid-19 active caseload in the country increased to 4,86,310, the national recovery rate dropped to 94.58 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload comprises 4.06 per cent of the total infections.

The 62,714 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily death toll of 312 is the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 new deaths were reported.

As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,09,50,842 samples have been tested up to March 27 with 11,81,289 samples being tested on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

