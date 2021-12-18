Covid-19: India Logs 7,145 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 289 Fatalities

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Covid-19 Update: Union Health Ministry's data states that death toll has gone up to 4,77,158. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections continues to stay below 15,000 for the last 51 days now.

Representational Image | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T10:36:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:36 am

India recorded 7,145 new coronavirus infections within a span of 24 hours which took the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,33,194. The active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

According to the data updated at 8 am, death toll has gone up to 4,77,158 with 289 more fatalities. 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 51 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 75 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 34 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,71,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 136.66 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

PTI New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India The Union Health Ministry National
