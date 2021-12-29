Covid-19 India LIVE Updates | 781 Omicron Cases So Far, Delhi Records Maximum Infections

According to Health Ministry's data, published at 8 AM on Wednesday.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and have implemented night curfews. States and UTs have issued fresh guidelines and Covid-19 protocols including bans on public gatherings and 50 per cent seating caps in pubs, restaurants etc.

Omicron cases in India rose to 781 on Wednesday

India logged a tally of 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs. Out of these, 241 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.