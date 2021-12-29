Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Covid-19 India LIVE Updates | 781 Omicron Cases So Far, Delhi Records Maximum Infections

Omicron Variant Coronavirus News: Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases of the contagious Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62. Fresh cases of Covid-19 were logged at 9,195.

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading at a fast pace in India | PTI

2021-12-29T15:04:35+05:30
Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 3:04 pm

  • 3:16 PM

    143.15 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far.

  • 3:15 PM

    National Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020

    According to Health Ministry's data, published at 8 AM on Wednesday. 

  • 3:14 PM

    New Year celebrations cancelled in States, UTs

    Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and have implemented night curfews. States and UTs have issued fresh guidelines and Covid-19 protocols including bans on public gatherings and 50 per cent seating caps in pubs, restaurants etc. 

  • 3:11 PM

    Omicron cases in India rose to 781 on Wednesday

    India logged a tally of 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs. Out of these, 241 people have recovered or migrated. 

    Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala  65 and Telangana 62.

