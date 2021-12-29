Covid-19 India LIVE Updates | 781 Omicron Cases So Far, Delhi Records Maximum Infections

Omicron Variant Coronavirus News: Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases of the contagious Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62. Fresh cases of Covid-19 were logged at 9,195.
According to Health Ministry's data, published at 8 AM on Wednesday.
Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and have implemented night curfews. States and UTs have issued fresh guidelines and Covid-19 protocols including bans on public gatherings and 50 per cent seating caps in pubs, restaurants etc.
India logged a tally of 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs. Out of these, 241 people have recovered or migrated.
Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.
Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.
Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?
Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.
Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.