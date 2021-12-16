Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Witnesses Slump In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Covid-19: The active cases in India have declined to 87,245 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry statistics, while the new daily infections have been recorded below 15000 cases for last 49 days now.

Covid-19 Update: India Witnesses Slump In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020
India continues to witness fall in active Covid-19 cases. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Update: India Witnesses Slump In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T11:05:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:05 am

India added 7,974 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,18,602, while the active cases declined to 87,245, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,76,478 with 343 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 49 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decline of 317 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 73 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.64 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 32 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,54,879, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 135.25 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 343 new fatalities include 282 from Kerala and 13 from West Bengal.

Of the 282 deaths in Kerala, 125 were recorded over the last few days and 157 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Wednesday.

A total of 4,76,478 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,298 from Maharashtra, 43,626 from Kerala,38,277 from Karnataka, 36,644 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,633 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags

PTI New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

General MM Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs of Staff Committee After CDS Rawat's Demise

General MM Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs of Staff Committee After CDS Rawat's Demise

Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Recalls Valour Of Indian Army; Lauds Bangladeshi Freedom Fighters

Sex Scandal: Goa Minister Milind Naik Resigns, CM Assures Fair Probe

Women's Legal Marriage Age: Cabinet Clears Proposal To Increase It From 18 To 21

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Picture With Harbhajan Singh On Twitter Triggers Speculation

Ahead of PM Modi Visit, Renuka Dam Project Gets Approval In Himachal

Daughters Immerse Ashes Of CDS General Bipin Rawat And Wife At Ganga's Confluence Points

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from India

Minister Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Calls Journalists 'Thieves'

Minister Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Calls Journalists 'Thieves'

Kejriwal Promises International Airport, India's Biggest Sports Varsity If AAP Voted To Power

Kejriwal Promises International Airport, India's Biggest Sports Varsity If AAP Voted To Power

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Jammu And Kashmir: Statehood At ‘Appropriate Time’; Polls In UT EC’s Prerogative, Says Govt

Jammu And Kashmir: Statehood At ‘Appropriate Time’; Polls In UT EC’s Prerogative, Says Govt

Read More from Outlook

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Jayanta Oinam / India Test captain Virat Kohli contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claim that the cricket board had requested him not to step down as the captain of the T20 team.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Live: Australia Reach 45/1 At Dinner Break

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Live: Australia Reach 45/1 At Dinner Break

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement