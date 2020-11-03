November 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid-19: In A First, Delhi Logs 6,700 New Cases

Covid-19: In A First, Delhi Logs 6,700 New Cases

Sudden spike attributed to laxity in following social-distancing norms during festivities.

PTI 03 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid-19: In A First, Delhi Logs 6,700 New Cases
Representational Image
File Photo
Covid-19: In A First, Delhi Logs 6,700 New Cases
outlookindia.com
2020-11-03T21:31:16+05:30
Also read

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh. Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi stood at 11.29 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city. Over 59,540 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday.

This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark in Delhi. The previous highest single-day spike till date was recorded last Friday, when the national capital reported 5,891 cases.

Forty-eight new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,652, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi had recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five straight days, ending Sunday when the count stood at 5,664.

The city recorded 4,001 Covid-19 cases on Monday with positivity rate hovering around 11 per cent, even as the Centre attributed the sudden surge to greater movement of people during festive season and laxity in adhering to safety norms.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 36,375, according to the bulletin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

High Court Stays Order Asking MCI Staff To Vacate Building

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi - NCR COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos