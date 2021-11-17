Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Covid-19: Number Of Fully Vaccinated Indians Crosses Partially Inoculated Population For First Time

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the success of India's vaccination drive after the number of people with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine crossed the total number of partially vaccinated Indians for the first time.

Covid-19 vaccine | PTI/File Photo

2021-11-17T15:09:10+05:30

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 3:09 pm

The number of fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

 This feat has been made possible due to the prime minister's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and “Whole of Government Approach”, people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country, Mandaviya said.

"In a significant achievement to the nationwide vaccination coverage for the country, for the first time the number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed those who have been administered only a single dose of vaccine," the minister said in a statement.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am. 

This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477), the minister said.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the collective spirit of the country on this achievement.

In a tweet, he appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

“We will win the battle against Covid-19 together,” he stated.

The Union Health Minister expressed confidence that the country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, according to the statement.

“The staunch political commitment of the Government of India to protect every citizen from Covid-19 through vaccination has enabled the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive to achieve several feats ever since its inception on January 16, 2021. 

"The nation achieved the distinction of having administered 100 crore doses on October 21. Subsequently, the prime minister gave a clarion call and launched the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on November 3 to knock at every door and reach out to every household and immunise every citizen against Covid-19 in the spirit of Antyodaya”, Mandaviya said.

The month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination campaign aims to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose of vaccine, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose.

Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated, the statement said.

The Union Health Minister also assured people that there was no shortage of vaccine doses in the country and urged them to come forward for the second dose, and motivate those in their family and community to take both the doses.

National
