Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

The overall caseload in Goa mounted to 1,82,201 on Monday with the new caseload. Goa has so far reported five cases of the Omicron variant, including four on Monday.

Representational Image | PTI

2022-01-03T21:07:11+05:30
PTI

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 9:07 pm

Officials on Monday confirmed that Goa reported 631 new Covid-19 cases with the positivity rate jumping by 16 per cent to 26.43 per cent.

On Sunday, Goa had recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate at 10.7 per cent and 388 cases.

With the new infections, the overall caseload in Goa mounted to 1,82,201 on Monday.

Goa has so far reported five cases of the Omicron variant, including four on Monday.

The positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive.

As cases surged, the state government has decided to close schools and colleges till January 26.

After chairing a meeting of Task Force earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the government would also impose night curfew in the state.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 3,523 in Goa as no fresh fatality was reported on Monday, officials added.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,76,438 after 62 people were discharged during the day, leaving Goa with 2,240 active cases, an official said.

"With 2,387 new tests, the total number of tests conducted so far in Goa went up to 16,37,091,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said 66 of over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Goa's Covid-19 figures: Positive cases 1,82,201, new cases 631, death toll 3,523, discharged 176438, active cases 2240, samples tested till date 16,37,091. 

Panaji COVID-19 Covid-19 Positivity Rate Goa Night Curfew National
