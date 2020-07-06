COVID-19, Demonetisation, GST Will Be Harvard Case Studies On Failure: Rahul's Jibe At Govt

July 06, 2020
Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI 06 July 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally in Delhi. (File Photo)
Suresh K Pandey / Outlook
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government's handling of COVID-19.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM's addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.

"Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation," Gandhi tweeted along with the clip.

Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections. 

