Covid-19: Delhi Records 11,491 Cases, DoE Says Students Of Classes 9-12 Should Not Be Called To School

In the highest single-day surge, the national capital recorded 11,491 Covid-19 cases and 72 deaths, cited data shared by the health department.

In a single day spike, Delhi witnessed its positivity rate going up from 9.43 per cent to 12.44 per cent.

The 72 deaths are the highest since December 5 when 77 deaths were recorded.

Amid Delhi witnessing the worst-ever spike, the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated that students of classes 9 to 12 should not be called to school for classes or exams.

The Delhi government had last Friday announced the same, however, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order on Saturday night stated the opposite, prompting the department to issue a clarification.

"It is clarified that no student of class 9 to 12 should be physically called to school for exams, practicals or any academic and non-academic activity,” the DoE said in official order.

The decision has been taken after the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The cumulative coronavirus case count stands at 7,36,688, and the death toll is now 11,355, according to the latest health bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of the over 92,397 lakh tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, the city had reported 10,772 cases and 48 deaths.

Delhi recorded 7,897 Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate had also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10-per cent mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate was above 15 per cent in mid-November last year.

On Friday, 8,521 Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths were recorded in the national capital. This was also the first time that more than 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city recorded 7,437 cases. On the two preceding days, the number of cases stood above 5,000.

The number of active cases rose to 38,095 from 34,341 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 19,354 from 17,093 on Sunday while the number of containment zones increased to 6,175 from 5,705, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had warned on Wednesday that the new cases "could surpass" the previous single-day record registered in November, given the pace of the infection's spread.

(With PTI Inputs)

