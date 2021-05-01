May 01, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19: Delhi Lockdown Extended By Another Week

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week as Covid-19 cases continued to rise exponentially in the national capital.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2021
2021-05-01T18:12:23+05:30
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week as  Covid-19 cases continued to rise exponentially in the national capital.

Kejriwal shared the news about the extension of lockdown on Twitter.

This is the second time the lockdown in Delhi has been extended. 

Initially, the Delhi government had imposed a week-long lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital on April 19. It was extended by a week on April 25.

"Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc in the city. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week," Mr Kejriwal said last Sunday.

On Friday, the city recorded 375 deaths due to Covid-19 and 27,047 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent. It was the ninth consecutive day of Delhi recording 300 coronavirus-related deaths. 

(With PTI inputs.)

