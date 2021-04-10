April 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid-19: Delhi Govt Introduces New Restrictions, Check What's Allowed And What's Not

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Introduces New Restrictions, Check What's Allowed And What's Not

In view of Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in Delhi, the government has prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid-19: Delhi Govt Introduces New Restrictions, Check What's Allowed And What's Not
Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
Covid-19: Delhi Govt Introduces New Restrictions, Check What's Allowed And What's Not
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T23:00:17+05:30
Also read

With the national capital reeling under the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has introduced new restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The government has ordered the Delhi metro to operate at 50% capacity and limited the number of guests at weddings to 50, said officials. 

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings have also been prohibited by the Delhi government. 

Negative RT-PCR report will be required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air, the DDMA said, adding those without a report will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said restaurants, bars can operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent occupancy in view of the rising coronavirus cases, it said.

It said colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi.

Not more than 20 people are allowed in funeral gatherings and upto 50 in weddings, it said.

Swimming pools will also remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national and international events.

(With PTI Inputs) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Lockdown, Says 'Situation Getting Worse'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos