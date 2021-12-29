Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Can't Be Controlled Until Masses Follow Guidelines: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said, '...But until the masses become aware and follow coronavirus guidelines issued by the state government, we will not be able to control its spread'.

Covid-19 Can't Be Controlled Until Masses Follow Guidelines: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah appealed the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Can't Be Controlled Until Masses Follow Guidelines: Amit Shah
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T17:30:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 5:30 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic cannot be controlled until the masses become aware and follow the guidelines issued by the government.
He also appealed to those in the 15-18 age group to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest when their turn begins from January 3.

Addressing a gathering through video conferencing after dedicating and laying foundation stones for various developmental works worth around Rs 50 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, Shah also asked the administration to remain alert about the rising cases of coronavirus.
"Coronavirus is once again rising after changing form. This time, all of us, be it municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats or state governments, will have to remain alert," the Union Home Minister said.

He said the government is taking stock of the situation at various levels through regular meetings with officials from the local administration.

Related Stories

Will Omicron End Covid-19 Pandemic Like A Mild Variant Did To Spanish Flu 100 Years Back?

Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

"But until the masses become aware and follow coronavirus guidelines issued by the state government, we will not be able to control its spread. Everybody will have to work together to defeat it. Those whose second dose is due must get it at the earliest," Shah said.

Vaccination is the only way to protect against coronavirus, Shah said, adding that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured there is proper supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

He asked those in the 15-18 age group, the latest beneficiary segment, to get their jabs at the earliest.
In his speech, Shah congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who joined the event from Gandhinagar, for the state topping the composite ranking in the Good Governance Index (GGI) as per indicators launched by him on Good Governance Day. He said this top rank was a matter of pride for all Gujaratis, including himself.

Shah said, in 2021 alone, as many as 1,261 projects worth Rs 1,413 crore were inaugurated in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, while foundation stones for another 106 projects, entailing an investment of Rs 929 crore, have been laid.

Renovation of public gardens and allocation of houses to 468 families from the economically-weaker section under the PM Awas Yojana as well as health projects, all cumulatively valued a Rs 49.63 crore, were what Shah commissioned or laid foundation stones for during the day.

Tags

PTI Amit Shah Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Omicron National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rajasthan In 2021: Congress Gets Its Act Together, VicKat Get Married

Rajasthan In 2021: Congress Gets Its Act Together, VicKat Get Married

Omicron Spreading Because International Travellers Tested Negative At Airport But Positive Later: Delhi Health Minister

PM Modi's New Car Creates Buzz | What We Know About The Mercedes Maybach In 5 Points

COVID-19: Delhi Health Minister says rise in cases due to international flights coming in

Covid-19 India LIVE Updates | 781 Omicron Cases So Far, Delhi Records Maximum Infections

Kerala Police Arrests Civil Police Officer Who Leaked RSS Workers' Data To SDPI

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

NEWSFLASH: Bengal CM Hints At Closing Schools And Colleges In View Of Covid Threat

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Why Opposition Is Up In Arms Against Govt Offer To Buy 'Second Home' In J&K

Why Opposition Is Up In Arms Against Govt Offer To Buy 'Second Home' In J&K

PM Modi's Convoy Gets New Mercedes Maybach, Officials Say It's Not An 'Upgrade'

PM Modi's Convoy Gets New Mercedes Maybach, Officials Say It's Not An 'Upgrade'

US Scientists Discover Antibodies That Can Block Omicron Variant

US Scientists Discover Antibodies That Can Block Omicron Variant

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement