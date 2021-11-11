Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

With 340 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 the death toll climbed at 4.62.189. Covid-19 infections are increasing for the past 2 days.

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours
Active Covid-19 infections in the country stand at a 266 day low in India | File Photo

Trending

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T11:08:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 11:08 am

India added 13,091 new Covid-19 infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,44,01,670, while the active cases declined to 1,38,556, the lowest in 266 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 137 consecutive days now. Total number of deaths due to Covid-19 have climbed to 4,62,189 with 340 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.40  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,127 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Death Due To Covid-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

The Art Of 'Chaapa', The Unique Wedding Couture Of Bihari Muslims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses 'Soft Hindutva' Allegations, Says He Wants To Unite 130 Crore Indians

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

India-US National Allies In Education, Need To Strengthen Collaboration: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'Samajwadi Perfume' Trolled On Twitter, BJP Leader Says Can't Hide Smell Of 'Corruption'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Gangraped While Out For Morning Walk With Friends, 4 Arrested

14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Gangraped While Out For Morning Walk With Friends, 4 Arrested

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

NSA Ajit Doval Meet: 8 Nations Hold Discussion On 7 Points For Restoring Peace In Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval Meet: 8 Nations Hold Discussion On 7 Points For Restoring Peace In Afghanistan

United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan face Australia in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will meet New Zealand in the final. Check head-to-head and other individual records.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement