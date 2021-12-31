Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Covid-19: 55% Samples In Maharashtra Omicron Positive, 13% With Delta Variant

Out of 282 Covid-19 test samples in Maharashtra, 156 (55%) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32%) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13%) of Delta variant.

Covid-19: 55% Samples In Maharashtra Omicron Positive, 13% With Delta Variant
Representational Image | PTI

Covid-19: 55% Samples In Maharashtra Omicron Positive, 13% With Delta Variant
2021-12-31T22:50:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 10:50 pm

As much as 55 per cent out of 282 samples of coronavirus patients from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing, have tested positive for the Omicron variant, and 32 per cent with the Delta variant, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital of the BMC and the National Institute of Virology, Pune, a BMC release said.

Out of 282 samples -

37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant.

Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died, the BMC said.

He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension and had taken only the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

Further, only 17 of these 282 patients needed hospitalization. Nine of the hospitalized patients had Omicron infection.

"None of these Omicron patients showed any symptoms. In addition, they did not need oxygen supply or admission to ICU," the release said.

Nevertheless, people should not let their guard down and should take precautions, the BMC added.

Of the 17 patients who were hospitalized, 10 had taken both the doses of vaccines, three had taken only one dose, while four had not taken even one dose.

Maharashtra Omicron COVID-19 Omicron variant Covid 19 Coronavirus
Outlook Newsletters

