Couple, Their Children Found Charred Inside Haystack in Tamil Nadu Village

In a heart wrenching incident family of four were found charred inside a haystack in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district on Saturday, police said.

The police said the charred bodies of Murugesan, his wife and his two children were found by Fire and Rescue Services personnel after they doused the haystack on fire at Vattakoundanvalasu village.

The Fire services had received a belated information about the fire incident, it said.

The Fire services personnel received information about the fire in the wee hours.

A case has been filed and various angles are being probed, even as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding, senior officials visited the spot. (With PTI inputs)

