Cost Incurred During First Phase Of Covid Vaccination Drive Will Be Borne By Centre: PM Modi

Also read Centre Orders 11 Million Covid-19 Vaccines From Serum Institute

Defending the Centre’s decision to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two “made-in-India vaccines” are the most cost-effective coronavirus vaccines and have been developed as per the country's needs.

"Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines," Modi said.

The PM further said that four other Covid-19 vaccines are being considered for public use. The announcement comes after Modi held a discussion with chief ministers of all states to discuss the nation-wide vaccination drive that is scheduled to begin on January 16.

India is entering a decisive phase in its fight against Covid-19, Modi asserted, pointing that the world's largest vaccination programme will start from Saturday. He also added that public representatives will not be vaccinated during the first phase.

In the first phase, the cost of vaccination for about three crore healthacre workers would be borne by the central government, he added.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine