Corruption Allegations: Anil Deshmukh Won’t Resign, Says Maharashtra NCP Chief After Party Meet

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation is not required, NCP state chief and senior minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Jayant Patil said in reference to the ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

Following a three-hour meeting held at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi, Patil said there is no need to divert attention from the main incident of bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the killing of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman.

The focus is on these two events and after that appropriate steps will be taken, he said, adding the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two people in the connection with Hiran's killing.

"The question of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigning does not arise," Patil said.

Also read: Param Bir's Allegations Against Anil Deshmukh Serious, Needs Thorough Probe: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

During a media briefing earlier in the day, Pawar said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh. The allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh are serious and require an in-depth probe, he said.

Pawar's comments came amid speculation in state political circles that Maharashtra may soon have a new home minister. Pawar held the meeting with senior leaders Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Patil.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He contested Pawar's assertion that neither Thackeray nor Deshmukh was responsible for reinstating controversial police officer Sachin Waze in the Mumbai police force last year.

Also read: Former CP Alleges Minister Anil Deshmukh Demanded Police Officers To Collect Rs 100 Crore Per Month

"Waze was given important cases and also got key posts in the police department. Is it possible without the knowledge of the chief minister and the home minister?" Fadnavis posed.

Param Bir Singh has alleged that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

The NCP along with the Shiv Sena is part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, and the home department belongs to the Sharad Pawar led-NCP.

Meanwhile, the demand for Deshmukh's removal after Singh's allegation grew louder with BJP leaders and workers staging protests in various cities demanding his resignation.

Hitting back at the BJP, Patil said there were many charges against Devendra Fadnavis' ministers but he did not ask anyone to resign.

Before the meeting at Pawar's residence here, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had met him. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also met Pawar separately. However, the details of the meeting were not known.

The Congress is an alliance partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Also read: Will File Defamation Case Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Singh, a senior IPS officer, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards on March 17 following the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia, in a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister said he was made a scapegoat.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine