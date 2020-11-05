Coronavirus Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Could Be Rolled Out By February

Bharat Biotech, a private company along with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is working to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. According to ICMR officials, the vaccine could be launched as early as February 2021.

COVAXIN's last stage trials have begun this month and the results so far have shown that it is safe and effective. If launched by February, the vaccine will become the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out for coronavirus.

Many companies are in the race to launch a Covid-19 vaccine and are in the final stages of their testing with Britain's AstraZeneca leading. The vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca is in the most advanced stages and is expected to hit the markets by late December or early 2021.

In September, India's health minister Harsh Vardhan had proposed granting an emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine, for the elderly and more susceptible people.

On Thursday, India reported 50,201 cases and its coronavirus tally stood at 8.36 million.

