November 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Coronavirus Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Could Be Rolled Out By February

Coronavirus Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Could Be Rolled Out By February

The launch of the Covid-19 vaccine could make it the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Coronavirus Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Could Be Rolled Out By February
Representational image.
File photo
Coronavirus Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Could Be Rolled Out By February
outlookindia.com
2020-11-05T15:56:15+05:30

Bharat Biotech, a private company along with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is working to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. According to ICMR officials, the vaccine could be launched as early as February 2021.

COVAXIN's last stage trials have begun this month and the results so far have shown that it is safe and effective. If launched by February, the vaccine will become the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out for coronavirus.

Many companies are in the race to launch a Covid-19 vaccine and are in the final stages of their testing with Britain's AstraZeneca leading. The vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca is in the most advanced stages and is expected to hit the markets by late December or early 2021.

In September, India's health minister Harsh Vardhan had proposed granting an emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine, for the elderly and more susceptible people.

On Thursday, India reported 50,201 cases and its coronavirus tally stood at 8.36 million.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Why Bihar Needs To Break Free

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Harsh Vardhan India Britain COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos