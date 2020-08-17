August 17, 2020
Corona
Coronavirus Tests In India Cross 3 Crore Mark, Cases Rise To 26.47 Lakh

A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 samples being tested on Sunday, the ICMR said.

PTI 17 August 2020

Baptist Church members wearing personal protective suits check the body temperature of devotees arriving to attend a Sunday service in Hyderabad.
AP Photo

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 3 crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.



"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests," the Health Ministry tweeted on Monday.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 had crossed the 1 crore mark in India on July 6, while the 2 crore mark was crossed by August 2.

Having started with one laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and then expanding to 100 laboratories around the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on June 23 validated the 1,000th testing lab.

Total labs in the country testing for COVID-19 now stand at 1,470 -- 969 government labs and 501 private labs, according to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections, while the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recoveries surged to 19,19,842, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

Four Persons At Sharad Pawar's Mumbai Residence Test Covid Positive

