Coronavirus Live Updates: India Places Urgent Orders For Around 11.45 Crore Hydroxychloroquine Tablets

India has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 17, with few relaxations in restrictions even as the Coronavirus cases showed a largest single-day spike.

As many as 2,293 new cases, 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 37,336. The death toll in the country has reached 1218.

Follow All The Latest Updates Here:

9:31PM: 70 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today and 7 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in West Bengal. 45 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours: Health Department, West Bengal

8:20PM: Ahmedabad reports highest single-day 20 fatalities due to COVID-19 and 250 new cases; Overall death toll 185 and cases 3,543: Gujarat Health official.

6:18PM: Another Delhi Police constable has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

He was posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station in northwest Delhi, they said.

5:36PM: As many as 11 people have tested positive of coronavirus in last 24 hours, said Dr VD Paturkar, Civil Surgeon in a Maharashtra government hospital in Nagpur, on Saturday.

4:55 PM: Assam Government has opened its boundaries to all our northeastern regional states except Sikkim, as it connected with West Bengal, from tomorrow morning. So that people of Assam who are temporarily present in those states can come without any obstructions: Assam Minister HB Sarma

4:50 PM: The Odisha government has issued a warning to all hospitals and clinics, particularly those in the private sector, to ensure essential critical services to non-Covid19 patients or face cancellation of their licenses, PTI reported quoting official sources.

4:00 PM: The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Nashik (Maharashtra) today morning & around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train. They will reach Lucknow tomorrow: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi

3:45 PM: PM Modi held a meeting today to deliberate on issues&reforms required in Agriculture sector. Special emphasis was given on reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit&freeing the sector of various restrictions: PMO

3:40 PM: India has placed urgent orders for at least 11.45 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). This drug is being directly procured by HLL Lifecare, on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

1:52 PM: 40 buses of Delhi Transport Corporation reached Kota, Rajasthan at around 10 AM today to bring back around 800 students to Delhi. Not more than 20 students will be allowed on a bus. They will be screened at the time of departure and arrival: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

1:50 PM: Coronavirus count rises to 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh with 62 fresh cases reported. 38 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours: Government bulletin.

1:00 PM: Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 anitbodies. The singer shared the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV.

12:25 PM: Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday.

11:58 AM: The lockdown has brought us success in containing COVID19 pandemic. Now, in the third phase of the lockdown, practically half of the country will be fully operational from May 4: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to ANI on COVID19 lockdown

11:30 AM: Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death: CRPF

11:20 AM: All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

10:46 AM: Three fresh deaths and 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.

10:12 AM: Seven labourers who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, in Uttar Pradesh, have tested positive for COVID-19.

9:42 AM: With 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Agra, the overall tally in the district on Saturday climbed to 501, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

9:39 AM: Two policemen of Delhi Police crime branch associated with the probe into the allegations of negligence by the members of Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad have tested positive for the coronavirus.

9:35 AM: A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Saturday, taking the total toll to 100 in the district, a health official said.

9:30 AM: A 54-year-old COVID-19 patient died in East Champaran district, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in Bihar to three, a health official said on Saturday.