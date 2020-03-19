Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Govt Shuts Restaurants; Gathering Of Over 20 People Banned

March 19, 2020
Poshan
Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.

PTI 19 March 2020
Volunteers pump sanitizer on hands of visitors and workers in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at NSCBI Airport, in Kolkata.
outlookindia.com
2020-03-19T18:26:33+0530

The Delhi government on Thursday shut restaurants in the national capital amid the coronavirus outbreak but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.

"Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Non-essential government services will be discontinued from Friday, he added.

Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.

"We have succeeded in keeping coronavirus at the containment stage and it is not at community level," he said.

The chief minister also asked those directed to undergo quarantine to follow rules or strict action may be taken against them.

The coronavirus has claimed one life in Delhi and infected 10 people.

