Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: India Tally Nears 10,000 As Death Toll Soars To 324

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 9,000-mark while the death toll has jumped to 324 in the last 24 hours.

Globally, the number of cases has risen over 18 lakh while 114,248 have died, according to worldometer. Also, more than 4 lakh people have recovered from the disease.

9:38 PM: COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than swine flu: WHO

9:30 PM: The Delhi government on Monday set up a task force which will visit households in all districts of the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.

The ‘Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force' has been constituted at every booth level, the government said.

9:06 PM: 352 new coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2334: Maharashtra Health Department

9:03 PM: 34 new COVID19 cases reported in Gujarat today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 572: Gujarat Health Department

8:50 PM: No.of containment zones in Delhi increases to 47 after Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, in and around the area of A-1B/75 A Krishna Apartment, Paschim, in and around the area of A-280 JJ Colony, Madipur and in and around the area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar were included too.

8:40 PM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi to arrange special flights to bring back Keralites stranded in the Gulf countries due to the lockdown.

8:05 PM: COVID-19 death toll rises to 324, the number of cases climbs to 9,352 in India: Union Health Ministry

7:40 PM: 150 new positive cases and 9 deaths reported today in Mumbai. Of the 9 deaths, 7 had co-morbidity. Total number of cases now stands at 1549 and total deaths at 100 in the city.

7:30 PM: 2 more deaths reported in Pune today taking the total tally of deaths in the district to 34 now. A 40-year-old man and 50-year-old woman died today, both had tested positive for coronavirus and also had co-morbidity: Health Officials

6:23 PM: Arunachal Pradesh govt extends lockdown from April 14 to 30: Chief Secretary

6:15 PM: India's total number of Coronavirus cases rises to 9352 with 905 new positive cases and 51 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

5:45 PM: 25 new cases of COVID19 reported in J&K today; all from Kashmir Division. Total number of positive cases stands now at 270 in the Union Territory: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir

5:26 PM: In the fight against coronavirus pandemic, we must ensure that no one faces hunger: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

5:20 PM: 25 staff members of a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID19. They are all being treated at the ICU of the hospital itself. All are stable now.

4:40 PM: 796 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in last 24 hours: Health Ministry.

4:38 PM: First consignment of test kits likely to reach from China on April 15, says government.

4:15 PM: Till Sunday, 2,06,212 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, according to ICMR.

"There is no need to worry, the pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for next 6 weeks easily," says an ICM offcial.

3:28 PM: Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of foreigners stranded in India due to travel restrictions by Indian Authorities and whose visas have expired/would be expiring between February 1 and April 30, would be extended till April 30 on gratis basis, after online application by foreigners: MHA

3:20 PM: The Delhi government will implement odd-even rules in all wholesale markets in the city, under which traders will sell vegetables on alternate days, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

"Vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6pm in all wholesale markets in Delhi," he said.

3:04 PM: With 43 more people testing positive for COVID19, cases rise to 847 in Rajasthan. Of the fresh cases, 20 have been reported in Jaipur, 11 in Bharatpur and 7 in Jodhpur: State Health Department

2:47 PM: Congress leader Anand Sharma says, "Government shouldn't discriminate or be unfair to states by not permitting CSR and industry contributions to CM relief funds."

2:38 PM: 3209 samples tested so far in Assam. Around 85,582 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) masks and over 56 lakh triple-layered masks are with us: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2:30 PM: PM Modi will address the nation on April 14 when the 21-day lockdown comes to an end. He is expected to announce the government's decision on whether the lockdown will be extended.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

2:00 PM: The prisoners who have been in detention centres in Assam for more than 2 years can be released on a personal bond with one surety, said the Supreme Court while hearing a case pertaining to decongestion of jails amid Coronavirus pandemic.

1:08 PM: Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 328, chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.



According to the official, as many as 33 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the city.

12:26 PM: At least 82 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the state tally to 2,064, a state health official said.

12:04 PM: Twelve more COVID-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 432, said the state nodal officer on Monday.

11:44 AM: 22 new COVID19 positive cases and 1 death reported on Monday. The total number of positive cases in Indore is 328 and 33 have died, says Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia.

11:36 AM: New York City, the epicentre of the COVID19 pandemic in the US, now alone has over 100,000 novel coronavirus cases, more than the confirmed cases in China and the UK, according to latest official data.

Statistics from the New York City government said an increase of at least 5,695 cases on Sunday put the city's total number of coronavirus infections at over 104,410 as of April 12 and 27,676 hospitalisations. The city's current death toll is 6,898.

11:00 AM: Two more succumb to coronavirus in Gujarat; state toll rises to 26: Govt official.

10:31 AM: Rajasthan recorded 11 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state's tally to 815, an official said.

9:43 AM: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 550,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

9:39 AM: China has reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in recent weeks, while two more people have died in the central Hubei Province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll in the country to 3,341.

9:36 AM: A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, an official said on Monday.

9:35 AM: COVID-19 death toll rises to 308, cases climb to 9,152, says Union Health Ministry.

9:32 AM: A 10-month-old girl has died at the Chaurasi village primary school quarantine centre in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

9:30 AM: Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.