Coronavirus Lockdown: After Ahmedabad, Surat To Close Vegetable Shops From May 9

Poshan
The announcement came a day after the Ahmedabad civic authorities ordered closure of all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, for a week.

PTI 07 May 2020
A worker sanitizes trolleys at a store as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Surat.
PTI Photo
To contain the spread of coronavirus at Surat in Gujarat, the civic authorities on Thursday announced that all shops selling vegetables and fruits will remain closed in the city from May 9 to May 14.

In Surat, vegetable and fruit shops will remain closed from May 9 midnight to May 14 midnight, municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said in an order, adding that such a step is necessary to contain spread of the viral infection.

He said large crowds were gathering at vegetable shops and people were also not adhering to physical distancing norms while making purchases.

As per the order, vegetables and fruits will not be allowed to be sold through any means, be it shops or handcarts, from May 9 to May 14.

On Wednesday, the Ahmedabad civic body in its order said while milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed there from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15.

Out of the total 6,625 COVID-19 cases so far in Gujarat, 4,716 have been reported from Ahmedabad and 754 from Surat. 

