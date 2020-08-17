August 17, 2020
Corona
Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 50,000 In India, Total Cases Rises To 26.47 Lakh

The recoveries surged to 19,19,842, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent.

PTI 17 August 2020
Attendents of COVID-19 patients collect oxygen cylinders for their relatives urdergoing treatment, at a hospital in Srinagar.
PTI Photo
India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections, while the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recoveries surged to 19,19,842, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the three crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.

There are 6,76,900 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

According to ICMR, a total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested up to August 16 with 7,31,697 samples being tested on Sunday. 

×