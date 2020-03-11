Coronavirus: 85-year-old Jaipur Man With Travel History To Dubai Tests Positive

An 85-year-old man from Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday.
"He was found presumptive positive in the first test yesterday and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said while speaking to media.
"The man who travelled to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus. It has been confirmed now. Will keep you posted of the developments," Singh said.
"We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that," the official said, adding that intense contact tracing is underway.
"There is no need to panic but all citizens are advised to be extra cautious and take all preventive measures like practising good respiratory hygiene and cleanliness," he said.
Twelve people had tested positive for coronavirus in India yesterday -- six in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Pune, taking the reported number of Covid-19 cases to 59.
