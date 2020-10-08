Cops Use Tear Gas, Lathicharge As Clashes Erupt During BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ March in Bengal

Hundreds of BJP protestors clashed with the West Bengal Police outside government secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on Thursday. The saffron party activists were trying to break through barricades during their march.

BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna to protest the "worsening" law and order in the state.

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons on the BJP workers at Santragachi in Howrah district, causing injuries to BJP state vice-president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato.

The law enforcers also resorted to baton-charge in the Hastings area in Kolkata.

Four major rallies, two each from Kolkata and Howrah, will move towards Nabanna in Shibpur in Howrah district, BJP sources said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state on Wednesday denied permission to the programme citing the Pandemic Act and stating that democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 participants will be allowed.

The state government has also announced that Nabanna will be closed for two days from October 8 for "sanitisation".

