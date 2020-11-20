Cop In Tamil Nadu Stands In Rain For 4 Hours To Regulate Traffic, Lauded For His Dedication

A video of a traffic cop in Tamil Nadu performing his duties with utmost dedication amid heavy rain has gone viral on social media, winning people's hearts.

According to NDTV, Muthuraj stood for about four hours in heavy rain to ensure that the traffic movement was smooth at the busy VVD junction in the southern city.

Superintendent of Police, S Jeyakumar, drove to the spot and honoured the traffic cop with a gift after seeing the video.

"I wanted to recognise his sense of duty in that difficult situation," the senior police officer said.

Traffic Constable Muthuraj regulates traffic for 4 hours in pouring rain. Tuticorin SP Jeyakumar springs a surprise; drives to the spot and honours the constable with a gift. @ndtv@TUTICORINPOLICE pic.twitter.com/Sqa4uuRbve — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) November 19, 2020

"I am so happy and proud that he took out time to honour me on the spot. Normally police personnel are honoured only at the SP's office. I should also thank my Reserve Police Inspector who's a motivation," Mr Muthuraj told NDTV.

He added, "It’s my job. I was particularly concerned about two-wheeler riders. They'd get completely drenched when they wait at traffic signals. So I had turned off the signal and manually regulated so it would be slightly easy for them."

Muthuraj's wife was overwhelmed after seeing the video that went viral and said that she admires his dedication.

