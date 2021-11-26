Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Constitution Day tweeted the speech of BR Ambedkar from constituent assembly and words by Dr Rajendra Prasad before constitution was adopted.

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar
Photos tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi displaying the words of BR Ambedkar, the father of Indian constitution and Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India. | Twitter

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar
2021-11-26T09:56:07+05:30
Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 9:56 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens on Constitution Day 2021 and shared on Twitter a part of BR Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

"Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On this "special day",  Modi also shared a part of Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee.

In another tweet, Modi quoted India's first president Rajendra Prasad's words that no matter how beautiful, well-organised and strong any Constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then it cannot do anything. 

This spirit of Rajendra Prasad is like a guiding light, he said in his tweet in Hindi.

(With PTI Inputs)

