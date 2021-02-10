Congress Will Scrap New Farm Laws If Voted To Power: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Also read BJP Introduced Farm Laws To Help Its Corporate Friends: Mamata Banerjee

While addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “insulted” the country’s farmers.

Attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, the Congress leader said that if the party was elected to power it will scrap the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations.

"The three laws are demonic. If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws," Priyanka Gandhi said adding that the party will continue to demand for the complete repeal of the three laws.

The mahapanchayat has been organised as part of the Congress’ ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ campaign.

Apart from Saharanpur, the party will conduct mahapanchayats in 27 other districts of the state including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Budaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheir, Sitapur and Hardoi, media convenor of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said.

The Congress has been vociferously supporting the farmers' agitating against the new agri laws and is hoping to make inroads in the state where Assembly elections are due next year.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine