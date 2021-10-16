Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

The crucial meeting of the Congress working committee on Saturday approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels.

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with other leaders during the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI Photo

Trending

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T19:58:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 7:58 pm

The Congress on Saturday claimed that India is no longer regarded as a democracy and called upon all democratic parties to join hands in resolutely opposing the Modi government.

The party also said that the election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.

The crucial meeting of the Congress working committee on Saturday approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels.

Related Stories

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

In a resolution on the political situation in the country, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said the "assault on democratic institutions completes the sad and shameless narrative of the Modi government".

 "India is no longer regarded as a democracy, it has earned the label of an electoral autocracy. Parliament has been contemptuously disregarded. The judiciary has been debilitated by not filling vacancies in courts and tribunals," the CWC said.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

 The Congress alleged that independent watchdog bodies like the Information Commission, the Election Commission and the Human Rights Commission have been "debased and rendered virtual ciphers".

 The media has been threatened into meek submission through raids and false cases, it claimed.

 "Non-government organisations (NGOs) have been intimidated and their welfare activities have been halted. The government's agencies have been widely misused to suppress the voice of the people," the resolution alleged.

 In a reference to the Pegasus spyware controversy, the CWC said the government has "surreptitiously used malicious spyware" to intrude into the lives of the people.

"Every aspect of democracy has been diminished. The Congress party will resist every sinister attempt to convert the country into a surveillance and police state. Under the Modi government, the constitutional promise of liberty and justice for all has receded into a vain hope," the resolution said.

 The CWC believes that it is its duty to sound the alarm bells, it said.

 "We do so and call upon all democratic parties and forces to join hands to resolutely oppose the Modi government in order to protect the values on which our country was founded and to advance the causes of the people," the resolution said.

 After a nearly five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress general secretary (oganisation)K C Venugopal announced the election schedule which includes a massive membership drive for the polls starting from November 1, 2021 and will go on till March 31, 2022.

 Venugopal also stated that election of PCC presidents, vice presidents, treasurers, PCC executives and AICC members by PCC general body will be held between July 21-August 20, 2022.

Election of Congress president will be held between August 21-September 20, 2022, he said.

Venugopal also announced that election of CWC members and other bodies by AICC members will take place at a plenary session dates for which will be announced later.

The CWC also passed three resolutions, one on the political situation, and two others on inflation and a "diabolical attack" on India's farmers, Venugopal said at a press conference with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala by his side at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

 Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, three Congress chief ministers, among others, attended the meeting, the first such physical meet of the CWC since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi New Delhi Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Police Made Second Arrest On Singhu Border Lynching Case

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Sajad Lone Says He Has Arrived, Asks ‘Delusional People’ To Accept Reality

UP’s Special Power Thanas Help Curb Losses

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election

Rohtang Tunnel Key To Boosting Polling Percentage in Lahaul-Spiti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Advertisement

More from India

The Five-Pointed White Star Of Dravid

The Five-Pointed White Star Of Dravid

PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

King Jaichand Was A Brave Ruler, Not A Traitor: Rajput Community Leaders

King Jaichand Was A Brave Ruler, Not A Traitor: Rajput Community Leaders

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Read More from Outlook

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Police claim 13 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in nine encounters over the last nine days.

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Outlook Web Desk / The crucial meeting of the Congress working committee (CWC) on Saturday approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels.

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

PTI / Dhoni has been pretty ambiguous about his future as an IPL player. And the new role with India will help him decide which route to take.

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

Advertisement