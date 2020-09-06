Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda Tests COVID-19 Positive

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, who is the lone opposition MP from Haryana, is currently in Delhi.

"My Corona# Covid19 report has returned positive. As per the advice of doctors, other tests are being conducted," Deepender tweeted.

Deepender, who is the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in his tweet added that "with the prayers of all of you, I will recover soon..”

He asked people who may have come in his contact during the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Deepender had recently toured the Baroda assembly constituency in Sonipat district in view of the upcoming bypoll.

The by-election has been necessitated after the death of Congress legislator Shri Krishan Hooda in April.

Other parliamentarians from Haryana who recently contracted COVID-19 are Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad), Sanjay Bhatia (Karnal), Brijendra Singh

(Hisar) and Nayab Singh Saini (Kurukshetra). All of them are BJP Lok Sabha MPs.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for the disease. His Cabinet colleagues Ranjit Singh Chautala, J P Dalal, Mool Chand Sharma and Haryana

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were among some legislators who have contracted the infection recently.

The state currently has over nearly 75,000 COVID-19 cases and over 780 fatalities.

