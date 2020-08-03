August 03, 2020
Corona
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive For Covid-19, Goes Under Home Quarantine

Karti Chidambaram, MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, is the latest among prominent political figures testing positive for coronavirus.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2020
Congress MP from Shivganga Karti P Chidambaram at Parliament in New Delhi (file photo).
PTI Photo
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine as per medical advice given to him.

"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said on Twitter.

The MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu is the latest among prominent political figures testing positive for the virus. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for coronavirus.

In Tamil Nadu, several ministers and legislators have been infected as well. Tamil Nadu minister Sellur Raju had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 10 and he only recovered a few days back. He is the third minister to contract COVID-19 in the state government. At least 10 MLAs, including ministers, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is similar. Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh tested positive for COVID-19, hours after the state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and two other legislators were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Sunday.

With 52,972 new coronavirus cases and 771 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall caseload stood at 1,803,695, while the total fatalities increased to 38,135, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Monday.

