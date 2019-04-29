Congress Moves Supreme Court Over Election Commission 'Inaction' Against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Congress on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission for alleged inaction on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

Congress MP Sushmita Dev claimed that the two leaders have used military operations as propaganda during the election campaign but the poll panel did not act against them despite various complaints.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear Dev’s plea on Tuesday.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Dev, alleged that Modi and Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission is not acting on her complaint.

Singhvi said four weeks have passed since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the country and both the prime minister and Shah have been allegedly violating the code.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)