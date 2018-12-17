﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Congress Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi On Rafale Deal In Lok Sabha

Congress Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi On Rafale Deal In Lok Sabha

During the Zero Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she has received a notice for privilege motion and the matter is "under my consideration".

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2018
Congress Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi On Rafale Deal In Lok Sabha
File Photo
Congress Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi On Rafale Deal In Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2018-12-17T17:36:01+0530

The Congress on Monday moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal issue.

The party has given a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha as well, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court "wrong" information on the Rafale deal.

During the Zero Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she has received a notice for privilege motion and the matter is "under my consideration".

In the notice, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said it is being moved against the Prime Minister for allegedly misleading the Supreme Court and Parliament in connection with the recent judgement on the Rafale deal.

On Sunday, the Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue notices to the central government for contempt of court and perjury, alleging the Centre provided false information to the apex court.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Rafale Deal BJP BJP. Congress Congress Lok Sabha National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka: Kiwi Opener Tom Latham Cariies Bat To Record Feat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters