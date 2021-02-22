BJP Is Looting Common Man: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot On Rising Fuel Prices

Also read Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At Modi Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices

Hitting out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices, Congress leader Sachin pilot on Monday accused the BJP of looting the common man.

“The central government is looting people of their hard-earned money by unexpectedly increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic gas,” Sachin Pilot tweeted.

On Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue. Claiming that the current fuel and gas prices are at an “historic and unsustainable high” the Congress chief demanded an immediate rollback of the increase in prices.

Meanwhile, Pilot on Monday also questioned the silence of many BJP leaders. During the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government, BJP leaders used to make a lot of noise over the issue of inflation but now they are silent, Pilot alleged.

During the last 12 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.63 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.84.

Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. On Saturday, petrol price touched an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai while the diesel rate crossed Rs 88-mark.

(With PTI inputs)

