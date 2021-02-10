February 10, 2021
Corona
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Heads To UP’s Saharanpur To Attend ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

The mahapanchayat has been organised as part of the Congress’ ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ campaign.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2021
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-02-10T17:02:28+05:30
Also read

Amidst protesting farmers intensifying their agitation against the Centre’s new agriculture legislations, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday headed to Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur to take part in a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’.

The mahapanchayat has been organised as part of the Congress’ ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ campaign.

Apart from Saharanpur, the party will conduct mahapanchayats in 27 other districts of the state including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Budaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheir, Sitapur and Hardoi, media convenor of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said.

He added that several other prominent party leaders will also be participating in the 10-day programme.

The Congress has been vociferously supporting the farmers' agitating against the new agri laws and is hoping to make inroads in the state where Assembly elections are due next year.

(With PTI inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

