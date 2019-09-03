Congress Leader D K Shivakumar Arrested By ED; Party Calls It 'Vendetta Politics'

D K Shivakumar, the Congress MLA and chief troubleshooter in Karnataka, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Tuesday.

He was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The Congress leader needs to be put through custodial interrogation and hence was arrested, they said, according to news agency PTI.

Shivakumar will be produced before a court on Wednesday by the ED to seek his custody, they said.

The central agency had in September 2018 registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department in a court for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The Congress immediately reacted to Shivakumar's arrest, calling it "the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed" against its leaders.

"The arrest of Shri @DKShivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy," the party tweeted.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura constituency was at the forefront of Congress' endeavour to salvage its coalition government with JD (S) in Karnataka.

The Congress leaders have also accused the BJP of "vindictively targeting" opposition leaders.

"Vindictively targeting opposition leaders, using agencies to harass and humiliate them is a specific agenda of BJP. D K Shivakumar has been bearing the brunt since two years. We are with him in this fight against an authoritarian regime," Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

Shivakumar's arrest comes just over a week after former finance minister and another prominent Congress leader P. Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media corruption case by the CBI. Chidambaram has been under CBI custody ever since.

(With inputs from PTI)