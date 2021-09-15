Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
National BJP Corners Congress Govt In Rajasthan Assembly, Demands White Paper On Unemployment

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot | File Photo

BJP, the opposition party in Rajasthan cornered the Congress government over the issue of unemployment in the state. It Also raised questions on Rajasthan Public Service Commission's selection process.

2021-09-15T07:58:40+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 7:58 am

Rajasthan's opposition party BJP on Tuesday cornered the Congress government over the issue of unemployment and demanded it to release a white paper on the matter.

Raising the matter during zero hour in the legislative assembly, BJP MLA Satish Poonia said that the Gehlot government has "failed" to provide jobs and unemployment allowance to youths as promised in the election manifesto.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talks about the unemployment in the country by tweeting but he forgets that Rajasthan is the state with the highest unemployment," he said.

Poonia, who is also the state president of BJP, said that the state government should issue a white paper and tell how many people have been given employment till date and how many of the unemployed have actually got the allowance.

Raising questions on the credibility of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said that the fairness and selection process of the RPSC was under doubt. He also accused the RPSC of being corrupt and favouring the relatives of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment examination.

Other legislators of the BJP, including Ashok Lahoty and Deepti Maheshwari, also spoke on the issue.

(With PTI Inputs)

