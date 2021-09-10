Congress Faces Flak From Haryana Child Rights Body For Using Minor In Protest

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued show cause notices to party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and two other party legislators in connection to an act of Congress where an eight-year-old boy was being made to sit in a protest programme last month.

The commission in it's notice has termend this act as cruelty and public shaming of the child on Thursday.

Laat month, the Congress MLAs approached the Haryana Assembly to register their protest against multiple issues including alleged paper leak, unemployment, inflation and rising crime graph in the state.

The child, during the protest, was made to sit in a cycle rickshaw holding a placard.

The Commission said making a child sit forcefully on a rickshaw for political gains amounts to cruelty.

These acts attract stringent proceedings under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and under other provisions of the law including the IPC, the Commission said.

The Commission has given five days time to Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, and two other party MLAs Shakuntla Khatak and Kuldeep Vats to file their replies.

(With PTI Inputs)

