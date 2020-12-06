Congress Behind Formation Of 'Gupkar Gang': BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday claimed that the Congress is behind the formation of the 'Gupkar gang', a reference to the PAGD – an amalgam formed by seven mainstream parties seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Attacking the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Hussain said the leaders of the two parties did nothing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the last over 70 years.

"The Congress claims that it is not a part of the Gupkar gang but the reality is that they are the ones who are behind a veil. It was the Congress which planned the formation of the Gupkar gang and all the constituents (of the alliance) are its puppets,” Hussain, the national spokesperson of the BJP said.

Talking to reporters after his arrival here from Kashmir where he campaigned for the party candidates contesting the District Development Council (DDC) elections, he said the Congress was unnerved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet against the Gupkar gang and yet claims that it is not a part of the alliance.

Hussain has been camping in Kashmir for the last 15 days and is expected to leave for Doda district on Monday to canvass for the party candidates there.

Launching a blistering attack on the NC and PDP leadership, he said they have ruled Jammu and Kashmir for the last 70 years along with the Nehru family but have done nothing for the development of the region.

“Our rivals are running away from the word development because they have done nothing for the last 70 years. They are misleading the public after witnessing massive support and growing popularity of the BJP, especially in the valley,” he said.

The rulers made no efforts to ensure development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“I challenge our rivals to talk about development. The Nehru family, Abdullah family, Mufti Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba have ruled J&K but nothing was done on the ground level," Hussain said.

"They have misled the public for the last 70 years but the time has changed and no one is going to be mislead now. Everyone knows that they belong to monarchy and none of their family members have suffered (during militancy) and their children are getting education outside (the country) but they are pushing locals into militancy,” he alleged.

Hussain said people of the union territory are looking forward to getting justice which will be provided to them by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You have looted J&K for the last 70 years through scams Roshni Act to light up your houses. We will take that light to the homes of the ordinary people,” he said.

He further criticised PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for seeking a dialogue with Pakistan and NC chief Farooq Abdullah's reported remarks about China. Farooq Abdullah is also the president of the PAGD.

He said the leaders are deliberately deviating the attention of the people from the real issue of development.

“For farmers and other citizens, we will do whatever possible to make their lives comfortable. It was BJP which constituted Kashmir committee and listened to the deprived communities like Valmiki Samaj, West Pakistani refugees and Gorkhas who were not allowed to vote in local elections," he said.

"They enjoyed voting in the DDC elections for the first time which was made possible by BJP,” he added.

