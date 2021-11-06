Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress Asks PM Modi To Apologise Citing Pentagon Report That Claims China Entered 4.5 km Into Arunachal

The Congress also asked PM Modi to "withdraw" his "clean chit" to China that no one has entered into Indian territory while citing the Pentagon report.

Congress Asks PM Modi To Apologise Citing Pentagon Report That Claims China Entered 4.5 km Into Arunachal
The Congress said that the Chinese intrusion has now been confirmed by the Pentagon to the US Congress in its annual report.

Trending

Congress Asks PM Modi To Apologise Citing Pentagon Report That Claims China Entered 4.5 km Into Arunachal
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T22:12:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 10:12 pm

The Congress on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing a Pentagon report that claims China has entered 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress also asked PM Modi to "withdraw" his "clean chit" to China that no one has entered into Indian territory while citing the Pentagon report.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the prime minister must give answers and give deadlines on when there will be status quo ante as on April 2020 on all our borders with China.

Related Stories

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

The demand came after the Congress cited the Pentagon report.

Khera said the Chinese intrusion has now been confirmed by the Pentagon to the US Congress in its annual report. The villages across the border are of dual-use that have not only civilian population but act as cantonment for the Chinese army.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

He said in June 2020, BJP MP in Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had written to the prime minister and the home minister warning them of the transgressions made by China into Indian territory.

Khera said the prime minister and the home minister denied the transgressions and it has been 17 months since Modi gave a "clean chit" to China.

"That clean chit is a dark chapter in our history because it was used by China across the world. China was emboldened by this clean chit, not just in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh but also in Uttarakhand, where PLA entered and destroyed our infrastructure," he told reporters.

"This is a very serious issue. The prime minister must withdraw his clean chit given to China and give a deadline to the nation and tell when the status-quo ante of April 2020 be restored across all our borders with China, whether it is Depsang, Gogra Hot Springs, Daulat Beg Oldie or Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Khera said, "We need answers, we need deadlines, we need dates and we need an apology for misleading the world that China has not entered our territory." 

Indian and Chinese troops have been in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in eastern Ladakh since April 2020 and even entered into a bloody clash in which many soldiers were killed.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi China India Arunachal Pradesh Indo-China The Pentagon Congress Prime Minister of India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Population Control: Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeks To Make States, UTs As Parties

Population Control: Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeks To Make States, UTs As Parties

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Deputy CM Sisodia Says Delhi Govt Is Alert As UP Reports Surge In Zika Virus Cases

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi HC Allows Minor Sexual Assault Survivor To Medically Terminate Pregnancy

Delhi HC Allows Minor Sexual Assault Survivor To Medically Terminate Pregnancy

AAP Demands Centre To Further Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 15 Each

AAP Demands Centre To Further Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 15 Each

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda To Dominate Discussions

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda To Dominate Discussions

Read More from Outlook

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Amrut Sadachar / The pandemic forced the fashion industry into a pause, and let it re-imagine existing business and marketing models. The future looks exciting.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: England Knock South Africa Out

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: England Knock South Africa Out

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement