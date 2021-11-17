Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday said that the conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressing 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference | Twitter

Trending

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T12:16:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:16 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that doing one's duty should be the mantra for the country for the next 25 years as India heads towards the centenary of its Independence, and this message should go out from its Parliament and state legislatures.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday via video conferencing, he also asserted that it is our legislatures' responsibility to be vigilant about any discordant voice about the country's unity and integrity.

It is our unity that preserves our diversity, he added.

The prime minister also pushed the idea of having a separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislatures which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.

With Parliament often witnessing disruptions over a variety of issues, Modi said conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Democracy is not merely a system in India but it is its nature, he added.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Lawmakers National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Terrorists Enjoy Free Pass In Pakistan: India Responds To Pakistan In UNSC On Bringing Up Kashmir

Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Category, Situation Unlikely To Improve Until Sunday

Covid-19: India Logs 10,197 New Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 527 Days

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Read More from Outlook

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Manoj Mishra / Dilli ki Sardi has over the years turned from being a cheerful season to a toxic time when the Yamuna is filled with froth and the city with hazardous air. How did this happen?

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement