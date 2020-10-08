Condolence Meet Held By CBI For Former Chief Ashwani Kumar

Also read Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Dies By Suicide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday held a condolence meeting for its former chief Ashwani Kumar who was found dead at his home in Shimla, officials said.

"Our heartfelt emotions are with the bereaved family in this moment of profound tragedy. May his soul rest in peace," CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said.

In a statement, the agency said it is deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kumar, a former director of the CBI.

"CBI extends its deepest condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family and prays to the almighty to give the family the strength and fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow," it said.

Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was a surprise announcement for the post of the CBI director in August 2008 when two other names, of those senior to him, were doing the rounds for the prestigious posting.

This was the time when the agency was grappling with controversies surrounding the infamous Aarushi Talwar murder case of Noida.

Kumar’s body was found hanging at his residence in Brockhurst near Chhota Shimla on Wednesday evening. The 69-year-old left behind a note, which was recovered by police.

Kumar had served as joint director and additional director from 2001-2006 looking after the states of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

He also held the posts of deputy director and assistant director in the Special Protection Group, an elite force guarding the prime minister, from 1985 to 1990, during the peak of militancy in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Born on November 15, 1950, Kumar was Governor of Nagaland from March 21, 2013 to June 27, 2014 and also took additional charge of Governor of Manipur from July 23, 2013 to December 31, 2013.

