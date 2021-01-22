Conclude Construction Of Rani Khera Business Park On Time: Kejriwal Tells Officials

In a review meeting regarding the construction of the high-tech business park at Rani Khera, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) officials to conclude all the work in a "time-bound manner".

The meeting in which detailed plans about the construction work of the ambitious high-tech business park at Rani Khera, Delhi were discussed, was also attended by the Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain.

"The entire construction of the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. It should be done in a time-bound manner," said Kejriwal at the review meeting.

The business park, touted to be the first-of-its-kind, will be completed in seven different phases.

"The first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025," said a statement issued by the government.

All the necessary approvals of the concerned government departments for the construction of the business park have been "duly completed", it added.

The chief minister during the meeting also reviewed the status of the ongoing maintenance works in the industrial areas of DSIIDC, including Okhla industrial area Phase III, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Mayapuri Industrial Area and Udyog Nagar Industrial Area.

He directed the officials to complete the pending as well as ongoing re-development and maintenance works in DSIIDC industrial areas as per the revised deadline. The work was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine