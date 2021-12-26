Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland
Voice of protest | Anti-AFSPA demonstration in Guwahati | Surajit Sharma

Trending

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T16:33:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 4:33 pm

The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act. The decision comes after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

On Twitter, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote, “Briefed the media with regard to the meeting chaired by Hon'ble HMOIndia Shri AmitShah on Dec' 23, 2021 in New Delhi. Grateful to Amit Shah ji for taking up the matter with utmost seriousness. The State Govt. appeals to all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere (sic).”

 The meeting was also attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and the Naga People's Front Legislature Party (NPFLP) leader TR Zeliang.

The meeting comes at a time when Nagaland is witnessing an upheaval following the killings of 14 civilians on December 4 in Mon district in a botched anti-militancy operation.

What will the AFSPA committee do?

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The committee will comprise officials of the Centre and state government along with the Nagaland police.

The committee will be submitting a report within 45 days, based on which the withdrawal of ‘disturbed area’ status and AFSPA will be initiated.

A Court of Enquiry will also initiate disciplinary actions against the Army unit and personnel involved in the Oting incident. In a statement, the government said, “The identified persons who will face inquiry will be suspended immediately.”

Army officials facing enquiry will be suspended till then.

Besides, the government also declared that jobs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased in the Oting incident.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government, during a special session on Monday, unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah New Delhi AFSPA Nagaland Nagaland Firing National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Year-ender 2021: Species That Went Extinct This Year

Year-ender 2021: Species That Went Extinct This Year

Government, Congress Face-Off On Covid Vaccination

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits

Huge Cash Found In SP leaders’ Houses Reveals Why SP, BSP Opposed Demonetisation: UP CM

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

CDSCO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation For SII’s Covid Vaccine Covovax

CDSCO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation For SII’s Covid Vaccine Covovax

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 27 Border Infrastructure Projects

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 27 Border Infrastructure Projects

Lot Of Time Already Wasted, Start Working On New India Now: PM Modi At IIT Kanpur Convocation

Lot Of Time Already Wasted, Start Working On New India Now: PM Modi At IIT Kanpur Convocation

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement