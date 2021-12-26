Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act. The decision comes after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

On Twitter, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote, “Briefed the media with regard to the meeting chaired by Hon'ble HMOIndia Shri AmitShah on Dec' 23, 2021 in New Delhi. Grateful to Amit Shah ji for taking up the matter with utmost seriousness. The State Govt. appeals to all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere (sic).”

Briefed the media with regard to the meeting chaired by Hon'ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah on Dec' 23, 2021 in New Delhi. Grateful to Amit Shah ji for taking up the matter with utmost seriousness. The State Govt. appeals to all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere pic.twitter.com/a8CLuw3MM6 — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 26, 2021

The meeting was also attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and the Naga People's Front Legislature Party (NPFLP) leader TR Zeliang.

The meeting comes at a time when Nagaland is witnessing an upheaval following the killings of 14 civilians on December 4 in Mon district in a botched anti-militancy operation.

What will the AFSPA committee do?

The committee will comprise officials of the Centre and state government along with the Nagaland police.

The committee will be submitting a report within 45 days, based on which the withdrawal of ‘disturbed area’ status and AFSPA will be initiated.

A Court of Enquiry will also initiate disciplinary actions against the Army unit and personnel involved in the Oting incident. In a statement, the government said, “The identified persons who will face inquiry will be suspended immediately.”

Army officials facing enquiry will be suspended till then.

Besides, the government also declared that jobs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased in the Oting incident.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government, during a special session on Monday, unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA.